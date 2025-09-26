Sahibzada, Rauf complete ICC hearing, sanctions likely for actions during IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf had depicted contentious gestures during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash. The two players appeared for a hearing before the International Cricket Council and are likely to be handed sanctions.

New Delhi:

Pakistani cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf completed their hearing with the International Cricket Council and are likely to face sanctions for their actions during the recent India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash, news agency PTI reported. Both Rauf and Farhan have pleaded not guilty to their actions in the hearing.

"They are likely to be fined and given demerit points, but there will be no match ban on either of the two," a tournament source told PTI.

The two Pakistani cricketers were caught in controversy for their contentious gestures during the Super Four clash between the two teams on Sunday, September 21. Sahibzada had gestured a gun-shot celebration after reaching his fifty during the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while Rauf had depicted a plane flying gesture while on the field in the second innings.

Rauf likely to be sanctioned

According to the tournament sources, Rauf is likely to be handed a fine for "abusive language and aggressive gestures" during the game against India. Meanwhile, Sahibzada backed his gun celebration, stating that it is a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had called the two cricketers for a hearing for their actions during the second clash against the Indian team. During the hearing, Sahibzada backed his act, saying that the gesture was not politically motivated and that it is a way of celebration in his tribe. The Pakistani batter also backed his act by saying that former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had also made such gestures during celebrations.

Meanwhile, Haris made a plane-crashing and a 6-0 gesture while on the field in the clash. The gesture was in reference to the Pakistan Army's unverified claims of downing six Indian fighter jets during the recent military confrontation between the two nations after the Operation Sindoor.

BCCI had complained with the ICC over the Pak cricketers' gestures

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a complaint with the ICC over the gestures by the two Pakistani cricketers. This came after the Pakistan Cricket Board had filed a complaint against India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for his post-match speech when he dedicated the group stage win over Pakistan to the Indian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper is to refrain from such comments after his ICC hearing on Thursday.

