Suryakumar Yadav attends ICC hearing on 'Pahalgam' comment, will he be fined? Know details India skipper Suryakumar Yadav attended the ICC hearing today after the Pakistan team registered a complaint against him for making comments related to the Pahalgam attack. He has been asked not to make comments that are political in nature.

Dubai:

India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday told to refrain from making any comments that could be construed as political in nature by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson during an official hearing of the global body on a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board. For the unversed, Surya had dedicated India's group stage victory over Pakistan to the Indian Armed Forces and also expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed a complaint against the Indian captain within the stipulated period of seven days after the match that was played on September 14. "Surya attended the ICC hearing today. He was accompanied by BCCI's COO and Cricket Operations Manager. Richardson explained to him that he shouldn't be making any comments that could be seen as political in nature.

"The sanction can't be ascertained. Since it falls under Level 1, it could either be a warning or a financial penalty of 15 percent deductions in match fees," a tournament source privy to the details told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Farhan and Rauf's hearing on Friday

Meanwhile, BCCI also registered a complaint against Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for making objectionable gestures during the Super Four clash against India. Farhan sparked a row with his gun-shot celebration while Rauf made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

Both players will have to explain their gestures to the ICC match referee and if they aren't convincing enough, then they could face sanctions as per the code of conduct. Their hearing will now take place on Friday after their match against Bangladesh.

