Jasprit Bumrah comes up with witty reply to Mohammad Kaif's 'avoid injury' jibe, calls him 'inaccurate' Jasprit Bumrah has responded to Mohammad Kaif's claims that the fast bowler is delivering three overs in the powerplay in the Asia Cup to avoid injury. Bumrah has called Kaif's analysis inaccurate in a witty way and it remains to be seen if Kaif comes up with a response.

New Delhi:

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has come up with a witty reply to former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif's analysis of the former bowling three overs in the powerplay in the ongoing Asia Cup. Kaif had alleged that Bumrah has been bowling three overs in his first spell in the ongoing continental event to avoid injury.

In his tweet on X, Kaif stated that the 31-year-old used to bowl the first, 13th, 17 and 19th overs of the innings when Rohit Sharma was India's T20I captain. He also pointed out the fact that under Surya's captaincy, Bumrah is bowling three overs up front, a move that could hurt India against stronger teams in the T20 World Cup.

Moreover, Kaif also alleged that Bumrah delivered the three overs inside the powerplay to avoid injury. "Bumrah under Rohit would generally bowl overs 1, 13, 17, 19. Under Surya, in Asia Cup, he bowled a three-over spell at the start. To avoid injury, Bumrah these days prefers to bowl while his body is warmed up. 1 over of Bumrah in the remaining 14 overs is a huge relief for batters, against stronger teams at the World Cup, this could hurt India," Kaif wrote on X.

However, Bumrah didn't agree with Kaif's observation, calling him inaccurate. "Inaccurate before inaccurate again," Bumrah's tweet read.

Jasprit Bumrah was expensive against Pakistan

As far as Jasprit Bumrah's form is concerned, he isn't in great touch as expected in the ongoing Asia Cup. He was taken for 45 runs in the game against Pakistan on Sunday (September 21) but performed well against Bangladesh on Wednesday, accounting for two wickets. Overall, the fast bowler has picked only five wickets in four matches so far in the Asia Cup at an average of 22. Even though the numbers are decent, Bumrah being the 14th highest wicket-taker in the tournament is certainly not up to the standards he has set for himself.

Also Read