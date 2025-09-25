Injury scare for India ahead of World Cup! Arundhati Reddy taken off on wheel-chair during warm-up vs England India have suffered a major scare ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup as Arundhati Reddy was taken off the field on a wheel-chair during the warm-up clash against England. The incident happened during the 13th over of the innings when Arundhati sustained the injury.

Bengaluru:

India have suffered a major injury scare ahead of the Women's World Cup with their fast bowler Arundhati Reddy being taken off the field on a wheelchair during the warm-up game against England. The match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and Reddy got injured during the 13th over of the innings.

A freak accident took place in the over when Reddy landed on her left leg awkwardly before falling to the ground in an attempt to take a return catch from Heather Knight. Doctors raced onto the ground to check on the bowler before taking her off the field on a wheelchair.

More updates are still awaited on Arundhati Reddy's participation in the World Cup, but as of now, she seems to have been ruled out of the warm-up clash against India. She was in the middle of the fifth over of her spell when the incident took place and had dismissed Amy Jones earlier in the innings.

India to start their campaign in the World Cup on September 30 against Sri Lanka

Arundhati Reddy's injury has happened at the wrong time for India as only five days are left for the World Cup to get underway. India will start their campaign on the same day against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti Gaud are the two other specialist fast bowlers in the squad while Amanjot Kaur is pace bowling all-rounder.

India will be hoping that Reddy's injury is not serious but as of now, things don't look good as she couldn't walk on her own and had to be taken off the field on a wheelchair.

