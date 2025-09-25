Karun Nair reacts after being dropped from India's Test team for West Indies series, 'I don't know...' India's Test squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies was announced today. Karun Nair was dropped from the team, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar clearly saying that he didn't perform to expectations. Nair has reacted to the snub from the Test team. Know what he said:

Karun Nair was dropped as India announced the 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar indirectly also shut the door of the Test team on him, stating that the management expected more from Nair and that Devdutt Padikkal offers more than him at the moment. The cricketer has now reacted to being dropped from the team while clearly expressing his disappointment at the snub.

For the unversed, Nair scored only 205 runs in eight innings on the England tour at an average of 25.62 with only one half-century, in the final Test at the Oval in London. However, the 33-year-old noted that the conditions in that game were extremely tough and that the fifty was equal to a century, given that the other Indian batters failed to score runs.

"Yes, I did expect the selection. I don't know what to say. No words. I don't have any much comments to make. It's very difficult for me to answer," Karun Nair said while speaking to Times of India.

You should probably ask the selectors, Nair says on snub

Karun Nair was clearly not pleased after being dropped and also suggested that one should ask the selectors about their thoughts. "You should probably ask the selectors on what they're thinking. Only thing is, in the last Test match, I got a 50 when no one else scored in the first innings. So year, I thought I contributed to the team and especially in the last game that we won. But yeah, it is what it is. Those things don't matter," Karun added.

What did Agarkar say on Karun Nair's snub?

During the press conference, Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, made it clear that they expected more runs from the domestic veteran. "We expected more from Karun Nair in England. It cannot be about just one innings. Yeah, frankly, we expected a bit more from Karun on the England trip there," Agarkar said.

