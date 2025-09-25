BCCI lodges complaint against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan for provocative gestures to ICC BCCI have registered an official complaint against Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for their provocative gestures during the India vs Pakistan clash on September 21 in Dubai. Farhan later addressed the matter, dismissing the criticism. ICC may hold hearings soon.

Dubai:

The high-stakes Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 has taken a controversial turn, with both cricket boards filing official complaints to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over alleged inappropriate conduct by players from the opposing side.

As per reports, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) submitted a formal complaint to the ICC on Wednesday, accusing Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan of making provocative and unsportsmanlike gestures during the match held on September 21. The complaint details incidents involving Rauf allegedly targeting India’s military after Indian fans chanted Virat Kohli’s name. Rauf also reportedly used abusive language toward Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his spell.

Sahibzada Farhan is under scrutiny for a controversial celebration in which he mimicked firing a machine gun with his bat after reaching a personal milestone. His gesture drew widespread criticism on social media. Responding to the backlash, Farhan dismissed concerns, stating that it was an impromptu act and that public reaction was not his concern.

“That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that,” Farhan had told reporters after the match.

ICC will hear the matter if Rauf, Farhan deny allegations

If the players deny the allegations, an ICC hearing will be initiated, with Elite Panel Match Referee Richie Richardson likely to preside. Sanctions may be imposed if the explanations are deemed unsatisfactory.

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly countered with its own complaint, objecting to Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's post-match remarks following India’s win on September 14. Suryakumar had dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and praised the Indian Armed Forces for their role in Operation Sindoor. The PCB claims his comments were political, although procedural rules may prevent the complaint from proceeding if it was filed after the seven-day window.