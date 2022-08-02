Glenn McGrath latest entrant in ODI relevance debate, feels that issues need to be addressed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Glenn McGrath feels there is still chance for ODI cricket to bounce back

The importance and relevance of One Day International (ODI) cricket has been a matter of debate lately. With the increased amount of T20I games being played all over the globe, fans and experts feel that the 50-over format of the game has taken a backseat and it soon needs to find its relevance otherwise it will perish before anybody knows.

The debate started after English all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket citing reasons of a hectic English summer ahead of him. Stokes, who currently is the captain of the English Test side has stressed on the fact that he has his full commitment to the longest format of the game and will continue to participate in the T20I format too.

Stokes's retirement sparked conversation all around the cricketing fraternity, especially around the fate of ODI cricket. Where people like Ravi Shastri, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Usman Khwaja have been vocal about reducing One Day Internationals, ex-cricketers such as Madan Lal and Eoin Morgan have spoken about how ODI cricket can revive itself. English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow recently said that he feels ODI cricket is an extension of Test cricket and he enjoys it thoroughly

Joining the debate now, Australian legend and the 'Director of Coaching' at the MRF Pace Foundation, Glenn McGrath has said that he finds ODI cricket exciting as he used to love it in his playing days. McGrath also spoke on how the administrators of the game need to chalk out a plan to keep the 50-over format alive.

"I am very much a traditionalist. I liked Tests, I liked my ODIs. Test cricket is still the ultimate to me and I hope that it is protected and still held in high regard. As for the ODIs, it is still exciting as long as they are scoring runs. Interesting to see the future (of ODIs) and see where it goes. They have got to keep making it (ODIs) exciting. They have got a few challenges", says Glenn McGrath.

McGrath, who will be completing a decade at the helm of MRF academy, said he has enjoyed the stint and is proud of the players like Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan who have represented India. The Australian legend also feels that he won't be surprised if youngsters start gravitating more towards T20Is.

"I would like to think so. See teams are now having separate T20 and ODI teams. They are nearly getting more specific. Yeah, the money is in T20 cricket isn't it? To be honest, a lot of players, a lot of youngsters coming up will look to play T20s", concluded McGrath.

