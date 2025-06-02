Glenn Maxwell, two-time World Cup winner, retires from ODIs with immediate effect Australian all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner in 2015 and 2023, Glenn Maxwell, called it a day from the ODIs with immediate effect. Maxwell became the second Australian player of the 2015-2023 side after Steve Smith to hang up the boots in the ODIs.

Melbourne:

Glenn Maxwell, one of the architects of Australia's World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019, announced his retirement from one-day cricket with immediate effect. Maxwell, who possibly played one of the greatest ever individual knocks in the format against Afghanistan on one leg in the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai, will fall just 10 runs short of completing 4,000 ODI runs and 150 caps in the format.

Maxwell confirmed his retirement on the Final Word Podcast while revealing that he didn't see himself making it to the 2027 ODI World Cup and hence, wanted the team and the selectors to have someone younger in that position settle into the role.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions," Maxwell said. "I had a good chat with [Australia chair of selectors] George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward. "We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role. "I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons. "They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is."