Glenn Maxwell on cusp of breaking David Warner's all-time record in second T20I vs South Africa Glenn Maxwell scored only one run with the bat on Sunday (August 10) vs South Africa but made the headlines with a brilliant catch at the boundary line. Come the second T20I, he is set to break David Warner's all-time record in the shortest format.

Darwin:

Glenn Maxwell is arguably one of the best fielders ever to play the game. He was in action on Sunday (August 10) in the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. He didn't shine with the bat but made sure to make the headlines on the field with a brilliant catch on the boundary line in the final over of the match. Meanwhile, in the second T20I, Maxwell is on the cusp of breaking David Warner's all-time record for Australia in the shortest format of the game.

He needs to take only two catches to go past Warner and become the Australian player with the most catches in the history of T20Is. Maxwell is stationed in the outfield more often than note and a lot of catches come his way with the batters trying to clear the boundary more in the death overs. He has so far taken 61 catches in 122 T20Is while Warner ended his career in the format with 62 catches in 110 matches.

Most catches for Australia in T20Is

Players Catches David Warner 62 Glenn Maxwell 61 Aaron Finch 50

Maxwell closer to completing 150 sixes in T20Is

In the meantime, Glenn Maxwell needs only five sixes to become the first Australian with 150 maximums in T20 Internationals. He is currently placed seventh in the list of players with the most sixes in the history of the format and if he managed to hit five more sixes in next two T20Is against South Africa, then Maxwell will also jump on the list, going past Suryakumar Yadav and Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran has retired from international cricket and he finished with 149 sixes in 97 innings while Surya has smacked 146 maximums and will only be in action in the Asia Cup next month.

Most sixes in T20Is

Players Sixes Rohit Sharma 205 Martin Guptill 173 Muhammad Waseem 168 Jos Buttler 160 Nicholas Pooran 149 Suryakumar Yadav 146 Glenn Maxwell 145

