Matt Henry becomes leading wicket-taker of 2025 in international cricket after successful Zimbabwe tour

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry became the leading wicket-taker for 2025 with a ridiculously outstanding tour of Zimbabwe, where he picked up 26 wickets in just six matches across four T20Is and a couple of Tests. Henry was awarded the Player of the Series in both the tri-series and the Test matches while picking up 10 wickets and 16, respectively, including a couple of fifers in each of the red-ball matches.

Henry has seamlessly taken the baton from the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult after their international retirements and has become a genuine world-class bowler across formats for the Black Caps. The 33-year-old became only the second bowler, after Bahrain's Rizwan Butt, to take 50 wickets in the ongoing calendar year, while surpassing him after a couple of wickets in Zimbabwe's second innings of the series decider in Bulawayo.

Most wickets in international cricket in 2025

51 - Matt Henry (New Zealand) - 16 matches

50 - Rizwan Butt (Bahrain) - 29 matches

44 - Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 17 matches

44 - Umair Tariq (Australia) - 25 matches

40 - Ali Dawood (Bahrain) - 27 matches

While Butt has achieved the feat in 29 matches, Henry has done it in just 16, albeit there are two Test matches on the list. New Zealand won the tri-series and the Test series as well, 2-0, as they built up nicely towards the start of their campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

After a successful tour of Zimbabwe, Henry will soon be seen in the bright colours of the Welsh Fire in the Hundred, after being signed as injured Chris Woakes's replacement. Henry played eight matches with the Fire last year and after Michael Hussey's side lost their senior England international, they went back to Henry, even though only three overseas players can play in the line-up.