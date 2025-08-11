Tim David achieves massive feat with match-winning 83-run knock against South Africa in 1st T20I

Tim David's memorable 2025 continued in the first T20I against South Africa in Darwin on Sunday (August 10) as he smashed 83 runs off 52 balls. It eventually turned out to be a match-winning knock as Australia won the game by 17 runs. With his knock, David also created a record of boasting the highest strike-rate in T20Is among players with at least 1000 runs.
He has scored 1416 runs in 51 innings in the shortest format at a strike rate of 167.37, which is the most among full-member countries. In the overall list, David is in third place in this aspect, with Faisal Khan of Saudi Arabia and Saber Zakhil of Belgium ranking first and second, respectively, with strike rates of 173.43 and 169.28.
If only the full-member nations are considered, Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, is next, having scored 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167.07, and Phil Salt is third on the list.
Players with the highest strike rate among full-member teams (min 1000 runs
|Players
|Strike-Rate
|Tim David
|167.37
|Suryakumar Yadav
|167.07
|Phil Salt
|164.32
|Andre Russell
|163.79
|Finn Allen
|163.27
Tim David is striking at 212.87 in 2025
2025 has been a memorable year with the bat for Tim David as he is realizing his full potential across T20 leagues and international cricket as well. In four T20Is played this year so far, the powerhitter has scored 215 runs in three innings at an average of 107.5 and a strike rate of 212.87 with a fifty and a hundred to his name.
Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, David smashed runs at a strike rate of 185.14 in nine innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during their title-winning run. He scored 187 runs and played the role of a finisher perfectly.
