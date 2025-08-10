Dean Henderson turns hero as Crystal Palace stun Liverpool to clinch Community Shield on penalties Crystal Palace made history by winning their first-ever FA Community Shield, beating Liverpool on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Wembley. Dean Henderson starred in the shootout, while Justin Devenny scored the winning spot-kick in a dramatic finale.

London:

In a dramatic curtain-raiser to the English football season, Crystal Palace defied all expectations to claim their first-ever FA Community Shield, edging past Liverpool 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time at Wembley. It marks the first time since 1978 that a new name has been etched onto the prestigious trophy as the winners.

Palace were forced to come from behind twice during a pulsating encounter that showcased resilience, tactical grit, and a touch of magic from both sides. Liverpool, brimming with high-profile debutants, looked set to cruise to victory after first-half goals from Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong. However, a spirited Palace side rallied, capitalising on moments of brilliance and lapses in Liverpool’s backline to force the game into penalties.

Underdog Palace defies odd - How it happened?

Liverpool drew first blood after just 12 minutes when new signing Florian Wirtz danced through the midfield before slipping a precise ball through for Ekitike, who found the far corner with an unerring finish. The Reds continued to dominate, but Palace struck back unexpectedly when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty after Virgil van Dijk brought down Ismaila Sarr in the box.

Frimpong restored Liverpool’s lead in bizarre fashion, looping a mishit cross over Dean Henderson and into the net just moments after the Anfield faithful paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota, whose No. 20 shirt was officially retired before kickoff.

But the momentum shifted in the second half. Liverpool’s tempo slowed, and Palace began to grow in confidence. Their persistence paid off in the 77th minute when Sarr, played in by a perfectly weighted pass from Adam Wharton, rifled a low shot past Alisson to level the score once again.

The closing stages saw both sides squander chances to win it. Eberechi Eze and Justin Devenny went close for Palace, while Mohamed Salah fired wide with the goal gaping at the other end.

With the game heading to penalties, it was Dean Henderson, once of Manchester United, who emerged the hero. After Salah blazed Liverpool’s first penalty over the crossbar, Henderson made key saves to deny Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott. The stage was then set for Devenny, a late substitute, who stepped up and confidently smashed home the decisive spot-kick to spark wild celebrations in the Palace end.