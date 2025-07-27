Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green impress as Australia register fourth straight T20I win against West Indies Australia once again dominated the West Indies in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series. Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Adam Zampa performed brilliantly as the visitors extended their lead in the series.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The West Indies and Australia continued their ongoing five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the fourth T20I. The two sides locked horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on July 27, and the game began with the West Indies coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The Windies opened their innings with Brandon King and Shai Hope scoring 18 and 10 runs, respectively. Sherfane Rutherford added 31 runs on the board alongside Rovman Powell, who scored 28. Furthermore, Romario Shepherd amassed 28 with Jason Holder adding 26, as the hosts posted a total of 205 runs in the first innings of the game.

Adam Zampa was the highest wicket-taker for the Aussies in the first innings of the game with three wickets to his name. Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, and Sean Abbott took two wickets each as well.

Australia’s top-order secured brilliant win for visitors

Aiming to chase down the target, Australia opened their innings with Mitchell Marsh departing for a duck. With the skipper walking back without scoring any runs, the onus fell onto the remaining batters to get the job done for the visitors.

Glenn Maxwell then stepped up and scored 47 runs in 18 deliveries, stabilising Australia’s innings. Josh Inglis scored 51 runs in 30 deliveries, with Cameron Green finishing the job, amassing 55 runs in 35 deliveries.

Green was accompanied by Aaron Hardie, who added 23 runs in 16 deliveries. Australia chased down the target in 19.2 overs, winning the game by three wickets. This was the side’s fourth straight win in the T20I series and their seventh straight win against the West Indies, including the three Test victories.

With just one T20I left, the West Indies will look to heavily improve and avoid a clean sweep. For the fifth T20I, the two teams will lock horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on July 29.

Also Read: