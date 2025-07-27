Bangladesh announce signing of power-hitting coach Julian Wood ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh Cricket recently came forward and announced that power-hitting coach Julian Wood will be joining them for three months ahead of their preparation camp for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025.

Bangladesh Cricket recently came forward and announced the signing of power-hitting coach Julian Wood. He will be joining the side in August and will be aiming to help Bangladesh improve their range of shots for the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Currently enjoying a break, Bangladesh’s star players will be starting their preparation camp for the Asia Cup from August 6 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It is worth noting that Julian Wood is often credited with transforming England’s white ball side by introducing power-hitting methods within the team that have gone a long way for them.

With his association with Bangladesh confirmed, Julian Wood will be guiding the players for three weeks and will join them shortly before their Asia Cup preparation camp.

"We are hoping that he will arrive before the start of camp scheduled ahead of the Asia Cup,” a BCB official told Cricbuzz recently.

Wood opened up on the talent within Bangladesh cricket

Interestingly, Julian Wood has previously worked with Bangladesh cricketers, during his time in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League). Speaking on the same, he confirmed that he would be there with the side for three weeks and how there is a plethora of talent within Bangladesh cricket.

"Yeah, I'm talking to Simmo (Phil Simmons). Basically, I'm there for three weeks in August. That's what I've heard, but it's not confirmed yet. But it's more than likely. You obviously spoke to BCB,” Wood was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"In August, yeah (will be reaching Dhaka) prior to the Asia Cup. Don't know (after Asia Cup) as it depends on them (BCB) I suppose. I think the key for me is there's a lot of talent there. They've always had talent. When it comes to white ball cricket, striking the ball is obviously a major part of the game now," he said

