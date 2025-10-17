Gavin Larsen makes return as New Zealand Cricket's selection manager New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently came forward and announced that former cricketer Gavin Larsen will be joining them as their new player manager. The 63-year-old will be assisting head coach Rob Walters in selecting squads.

New Delhi:

In a major development, former New Zealand pacer Gavin Larsen made his emphatic return to New Zealand Cricket and joined the side as their new selection manager. Larsen takes over in the role from Sam Wells, and it is worth noting that the 63-year-old previously held the position between 2015 and 2023 before a stint as Performance Director at Warwickshire.

Notably, Larsen recently worked with basketball side Nelson Giants, and now he will be working alongside head coach Rob Walter, assisting him in selecting squads for New Zealand, New Zealand A, and New Zealand XI tours.

"I feel absolutely honoured to be stepping back into the BLACKCAPS and the national high-performance environment. I'm hugely passionate about cricket in this country, and to be given another opportunity to contribute at the highest level is really exciting. I can't wait to get started this summer and hopefully help play a part in continuing the success of the BLACKCAPS,” Larsen was quoted as saying by ICC.

Daryl Gibson opened up on Gavin Larsen’s appointment as well

Furthermore, NZC's Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson took centre stage and gave his take on the appointment of Larsen as the new player manager of New Zealand Cricket. He opined that Larsen’s familiarity with the board and New Zealand Cricket’s culture was one of the biggest reasons for his appointment.

"Gavin's familiarity with the role and his understanding of the requirements played an important part in his appointment. But we were also impressed with his passion and energy, and his desire to get back into the game and help make a difference,” Gibson said. As for the selection model, there is no proposed change. Walter will have the final say on selections and will be in constant touch with Larsen. The 63-year-old will begin in his new role as player-manager from November 3.

Also Read: