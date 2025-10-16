Alyssa Healy sets new ODI World Cup record for Australia with century against Bangladesh Alyssa Healy hit her seventh ODI ton, leading Australia to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh and into the World Cup semifinals. She set the record for most World Cup centuries by an Aussie. Alana King starred with 2/18 and was named Player of the Match.

Visakhapatnam:

Australia captain Alyssa Healy smashed her seventh century in women’s ODIs during a dominant performance against Bangladesh. It marked her second ton as captain in Women’s World Cup history, making her the Australian with the most centuries in the tournament. Healy also equalled former England star Charlotte Edwards for the most centuries in a single edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup.

With this latest milestone, Healy now shares the second spot on the all-time list for most centuries in Women’s ODI World Cup history, alongside Suzie Bates, Janette Brittin, and Charlotte Edwards, each with four. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the list with five centuries.

Most centuries in women's ODI World Cup

Player Number of centuries Nat Sciver-Brunt 05 Suzie Bates 04 Janette Brittin 04 Charlotte Edwards 04 Alyssa Healy 04

Notably, Healy reached her ton in 73 balls. Right from the beginning, the 35-year-old played an attacking brand of cricket, and her opening partner Phoebe Litchfield supported her well, as she made an unbeaten 84 runs off 72 balls. Healy, on the other hand, remained unbeaten for 113 runs as Australia won the match by 10 wickets and became the first team to qualify for the semifinals.

Alana King adjudged POTM

Spin wizard Alana King was adjudged the Player of the Match for her charismatic performance against Bangladesh. In 10 overs, she conceded only 18 runs and picked up two crucial wickets of Nigar Sultana and Shorna Akter. She bowled four maiden overs, and courtesy of her brilliant show, Australia managed to restrict Bangladesh to 198 runs in the first innings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Apart from King, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham picked up two wickets each as well. Meanwhile, the 10-wicket win will give the team plenty of confidence ahead of the business end of the tournament. Next up, Australia will take on England on October 22 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.