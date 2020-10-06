French Open: Paris prosecutor’s office looks at match-fixing

Image Source : AP Representational image.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a police investigation into suspicions of match-fixing during a recent match.

The office said the investigation is being conducted by a French police unit that specialises in betting fraud and match-fixing probes. It has previously worked with Belgian authorities in investigating suspected fixed matches at the lower levels of professional tennis.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the investigation is centred on suspicions concerning one match at Roland Garros but did not specify which.

German newspaper Die Welt and French sports daily L’Equipe reported it was the first round of a women’s doubles match on Sept. 30. Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig beat Madison Brengle and Yana Sizikova.

The reports said suspicious betting patterns concerned the fifth game of the second set when Sizikova was serving and broken to love.

