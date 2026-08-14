Auqib Nabi not in contention; one between Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna to play first Test vs Sri Lanka

Galle:

Indian team returns to red-ball cricket in the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting August 15 in Galle. On the eve of the match, captain Shubman Gill clarified that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is no longer in contention, with one between Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna to feature in the playing XI.

Gill highlighted that both these cricketers bring different skill sets, as Gurnoor is someone who can create magic with the old ball, while Prasidh is someone who can generate extra pace and bounce, which is key in red-ball cricket. Gill clarified that they are yet to decide on the playing XI, but regardless it will be a tough call to leave one out.

“They are both very skilled bowlers and they bowled really well in the practice match. We have seen how good Gurnoor is with the old ball when nothing is happening,” Gill said on the eve of the opening Test,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

“He is excellent with the old ball. You need that extra pace, extra bounce. He's obviously very tall as well. But I think Prasidh recently has been bowling the best that I have ever seen him bowl. In the red ball and also in the white ball. So it would be a very tough decision for us to be able to just pick one,” he added.

Good opportunity for others in absence of Jasprit Bumrah: Gill

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. Nabi replaced him in the 15-member squad. Gill, in the meantime, stated that the series presents a good opportunity for some of the bowlers to step up and eventually seal their spot in Test cricket.

“Bumrah is not here. But I think it is a really good opportunity for some of the other bowlers to really step up and leave a mark on the series

In case someone impresses, he could be in the reckoning for the marquee series against New Zealand and Australia. Meanwhile, the focus will be on the spinners as the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar will be key.

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