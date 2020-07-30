Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan excited about CPL coaching stint

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Malolan Rangarajan is appointed as the strategy and assistant coach by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL.

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan considers himself lucky for getting a coaching role in the upcoming CPL early in his career and is looking forward to "lots of learning" in the event beginning August 18.

"I am lucky to get this opportunity now...so early in my coaching career. I am excited...It is an interesting challenge to be a coach at this time and I am looking forward to it," the 31-year old, who has been appointed as the strategy and assistant coach by CPL team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, told PTI.

Rangarajan became the head of scouting at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year after moving out to play for Uttarakhand.

He is awaiting clarity on travelling to the Caribbean for the CPL amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am taking up the coaching role for the first time and hope to do a good job. I hope to learn from the coaches and players in the league, which has several big names. It will be the beginning of a learning curve for me," said Rangarajan, an off-spinner who scalped 136 wickets and 1,379 runs in 47 first-class matches.

He said the CPL authorities had put forth strict protocols in view of the current pandemic which has played havoc with sporting schedules across the globe and also resulted in travel restrictions.

"The CPL has its own protocols to ensure safety of players, officials and other stakeholders. It will be interesting to see how teams cope with the situation," he added.

Rangarajan said since his younger days he used to be interested in the technical aspects of the game and that probably drew him into coaching.

