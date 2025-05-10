Former Indian cricketer names Rohit Sharma's potential replacement for IND-ENG Tests Former India cricketer Madan Lal took centre stage and named the potential replacement for Rohit Sharma in Test cricket after he announced his retirement from the longest format ahead of the England tour.

New Delhi:

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma, after announcing his retirement from T20I cricket after lifting the T20 World Cup 2024, recently came forward and announced that he would be retiring from Test cricket as well. His decision comes right before India’s upcoming five-game Test series against England.

With Rohit having retired, the BCCI is tasked with the assignment to find the Indian team’s new Test captain. Speaking of the same, former India cricketer Madan Lal, who won the World Cup in 1983 with the Indian team, took centre stage and named the potential captaincy replacement for Rohit.

Madan Lal came forward and opined that Jasprit Bumrah could be a potential captaincy replacement for India as the side gears up to take on England in the five-game Test series.

"I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is the right person to lead India. Fitness is a different thing, but if he is available and fit, then he is the first choice," Lal was quoted as saying by India Today.

Furthermore, Madan Lal talked about how Rohit Sharma would have thought through his decision to retire from Test cricket. He reflected on how it was a personal decision for him.

“Look, when such big players are brought in, there's no space left in the team. They automatically become the first choice. But form can come at any time. What about form? Fine, their performance hasn't been great. But whatever decision they made regarding retirement, it's a personal decision. They must have thought it through, that's why they took that decision,” Lal said.

It is interesting to note that India will be touring England for five Test matches. The first Test will be held from May 20. India will be under a new captain for the Test series, and they will be hoping to get off to a good start to the new World Test Championship cycle.