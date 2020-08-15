Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan critical after testing coronavirus positive, put on ventilator

Image Source : PTI Chetan Chauhan's medical condition has deteriorated after he suffered from kidney failure, and is currently put on ventilator.

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan has been put on ventilator support after his medical condition deteriorated on Saturday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Chauhan tested positive for coronavirus in July and was initially admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow, before being shifted to Medanta Hospital.

He further developed kidney and blood pressure problems, while still being infected with COVID-19.

Chauhan currently holds the Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security Ministry in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. He also served as a sports minister in the state in 2019.

During his playing career, the 72-year-old was one of the mainstays in the Indian Test lineup in the 1970s, having appeared for the team in 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978. He scored 2,084 runs in his Test career with an average of 31.57. He also represented India in seven ODIs.

Chauhan forged a successful opening partnership with India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar during his time in the side, scoring over 3,000 runs together.

An Arjuna awardee, Chetan Chauhan represented Maharashtra and Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, playing a combined total of 179 First-class matches.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage