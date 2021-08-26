Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Former England Test captain Ted Dexter passes away

Former England captain Ted Dexter passed away on Thursday at the age of 86. An aggressive batsman and medium-pacer during his playing career, Dexter represented the national side in 62 Test matches.

Dexter "passed away peacefully" surrounded by family in Wolverhampton after a recent illness, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced.

"MCC is deeply saddened to announce the death of the Club's much loved former President, Edward Dexter CBE," a statement from the MCC read.

"After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday yesterday, surrounded by his family.

"Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England's greatest ever cricketers. He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life.

"Through his own PR Agency, he became a pioneer in cricket's digital technology revolution. In June this year, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

"We kindly request that the privacy of Susan, his wife, and Genevieve and Tom, his daughter and son, is respected at this difficult time."

Dexter made his England debut in 1958 and also captained the team in an international career which spanned 10 years.

He scored 4502 Test runs at an impressive average of 47.89. He slammed 9 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

He also contributed efficiently with the ball, taking 66 international wickets. Including his county career, he took 419 wickets in 327 First class matches.