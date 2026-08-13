Australia register lowest Test score vs Bangladesh after Hasan Mahmud claims six in Darwin

Darwin:

Australia were bundled for only 198 runs in the first innings against Bangladesh in Darwin. Just three days prior to the opening Test, the Najmul Shanto-led side were bowled out for 54 runs against Cricket Australia XI in the practice match and hence, they were expected to be low on confidence and be on the backfoot against a star-studded Australian team. In reality, the Bangladesh pacers, particularly Hasan Mahmud, wreaked havoc.

Notably, the home side chose to bat first after captain Pat Cummins won the toss, but Bangladesh’s fast bowlers quickly made the decision look costly. Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain combined to dismantle Australia’s batting line-up, with Mahmud finishing with the best figures of his career.

The 26-year-old claimed 6 wickets for 55 runs from 17 overs. He produced his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his first such performance outside Asia.

How did Bangladesh pacers dominate Australia?

Australia’s troubles began during the opening session. Mahmud removed Jake Weatherald and Travis Head in consecutive breakthroughs, leaving the hosts under pressure before lunch. Hossain then accounted for Marnus Labuschagne, who made only one from 20 balls before being caught in the slips. By the interval, Australia had slipped to 74-4 after Cameron Green was dismissed with the final delivery before lunch.

Steve Smith provided the principal resistance for Australia as wickets continued to fall around him. Batting at No. 4, Smith remained at the crease while Bangladesh steadily reduced his available support. He eventually made 71 before Mahmud ended his innings, completing the seamer’s six-wicket haul.

Smith’s effort was ultimately not enough to prevent Australia from recording a historic low against Bangladesh. Their total of 198 surpassed their previous lowest Test score against the Tigers, which had been 217 in Chattogram in 2017. That match remains Bangladesh’s only Test victory over Australia, making the latest result another significant moment in the rivalry.

Australia’s total also became their second-lowest first-innings score in a home World Test Championship match. Only the 152 they managed against England in the 2025 Boxing Day Test was lower.

The Darwin fixture carries additional significance because it is the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh on Australian soil in 23 years. Australia entered the contest leading the current WTC standings, while Bangladesh were fourth after four matches in the cycle.

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