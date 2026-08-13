'Stop being a princess' - Australia fan shouts at Steve Smith during first Test vs Bangladesh in Darwin

Darwin:

Steve Smith’s attempt to deal with a sight-screen problem during Australia’s first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin was met with an unexpected response from the crowd. The incident happened in the second session of the day when play was briefly interrupted because of an issue with the sight screen. Smith spent quite some time to deal with it, which frustrated one of the spectators. Due to the delay, he directed a blunt message at the Australia batter.

“Just hit the damn thing, Smudge (Smith's nickname). Stop being a princess. You are not bigger than the game, Steve, deal with it," said the fan in a video posted by Fox Cricket on their Instagram handle.

The exchange came during a difficult day for Australia, who were struggling to cope with Bangladesh’s pace attack. Hasan Mahmud was particularly effective, removing Travis Head for 22 and Jake Weatherald for 23 after the Australian openers had put together 45 runs.

Record day for Smith

Australia reached lunch at 74/4, leaving Smith with another rescue operation on his hands. The experienced batter responded by reaching his 45th Test half-century as wickets continued to fall around him during the second session. He managed to keep the scoreboard ticking for a while, scoring 71 runs as Australia were bundled for 198 runs in the first innings.

Apart from the openers and Smith, none of the batters managed to score 20 or more runs and that defined Australia’s day with the bat. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud dominated the proceedings, claiming a six-wicket haul for 55 runs. It was his best outing in red-ball cricket and first first-wicket haul outside Asia. Alongside him, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain were very effective as well, claiming two each.

Smith’s innings also carried statistical significance. He now equalled Steve Waugh’s record for the second-highest number of fifty-plus scores by an Australian batter in Test cricket. The duo now have 82 50+ scores in the format. Smith, in particular, has 37 centuries and 45 fifties. Only Ricky Ponting has registered more for Australia, with 103 50+ scores, which includes 41 hundreds and 62 fifties.

The day ended with Bangladesh trailing by just 102 runs. The visitors batted really well in the third session of the day and will certainly be confident of their chances after losing just one wicket for 96 runs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mominul Haque looked in good touch, having scored unbeaten 32 and 35 runs, respectively.

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