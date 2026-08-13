Ashleigh Gardner breaks silence after ex-wife's explosive criticism over alleged affair with teammate

New Delhi:

Australia women’s vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has addressed the personal fallout from the breakdown of her marriage after allegations concerning a relationship with teammate Georgia Voll became public. Gardner’s ex-wife Monica Wright had criticised Cricket Australia over what she described as a lack of public action regarding the alleged affair. Wright questioned whether the governing body had adequately addressed the matter involving one of its senior players.

“I think if you’re privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there’s a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard. What I can’t understand is why Cricket Australia hasn’t said anything publicly,” Wright told Code Sports.

Gardner subsequently acknowledged the situation publicly through an Instagram story, while making clear that the separation from Wright remained a personal matter. She also thanked the CA Board for continuing to support her leadership role and expressed regret over the hurt caused by the breakdown of the marriage.

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain,” Gardner wrote on her Instagram story.

“I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come. I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future. I won’t be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected,” her story further read.

Todd Greenberg shows support

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has meanwhile defended Gardner’s position within the women’s team. Speaking in Darwin on the sidelines of the Australia-Bangladesh men’s Test, Greenberg said Gardner remained highly regarded within the organisation.

“Ash is a highly regarded leader in our system. The CA board make leadership decisions and have oversight over all leadership decisions,” Greenberg said.

He said the governing body would introduce additional safeguards where personal relationships could create actual or perceived conflicts, particularly around selection matters. Greenberg also said CA had been aware of the relationship for some time, despite its recent emergence in the media.

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