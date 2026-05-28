Former cricketer back Abhishek, Samson as T20I openers despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic IPL season

New Delhi:

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has urged selectors not to rush Vaibhav Suryavanshi into the national team despite the Rajasthan Royals opener’s sensational IPL 2026 campaign. His remarks came just after the 15-year-old produced another explosive innings in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping Rajasthan Royals secure a 47-run victory and advance to Qualifier 2.

In the match, Suryavanshi played a blistering knock of 97 runs off 29 balls, allowing Rajasthan to control the tempo of the game. It allowed Dhruv Jurel to play an attacking brand of cricket as well, who made 50 as Rajasthan posted 243 runs on the board in the first innings. Speaking on Star Sports after the game, Chopra described the teenager as a rare talent and praised the way he handled high-quality pace bowling during the knockout fixture.

"Bowlers usually have a plan against Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pat Cummins started with yorkers, which Vaibhav couldn't score off initially. But once he got his eye in, nothing worked. The SRH bowlers looked helpless. It felt like they were hit by a tsunami. And when a batter like Vaibhav is in that kind of form, there is very little you can do except watch,” Chopra said.

“Cummins tried his best but was left with no answers. Forget Suryavanshi’s age for a moment, just look at the quality. This was one of the best counter-attacking innings by an opener in a long time. Against a good bowling attack, he played with complete control. The bowlers had plans, but those plans failed completely. That is the mark of a special player,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

He’s only 15, there’s no rush: Chopra

Despite the growing calls for an India debut, Chopra insisted there should be patience regarding Suryavanshi’s progression. He believes that World Cup is still far away and even though it’s an exciting thought to include him, there’s no need to change the current combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have done nothing wrong.

“We are still two years away from the next World Cup. There is plenty of time. Yes, picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India based on his IPL form is an exciting thought. He is special, no doubt. But you don't make changes just for the sake of it. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are those toppers right now. You don't replace them. His India debut doesn't have to happen tomorrow. It can wait. He is only 15. There is no rush,” Chopra said.

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