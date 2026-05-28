Debate around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age must end, urges Gujarat Titans coach Parthiv Patel

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel has called for an end to discussions surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age, saying the focus should remain on the Rajasthan Royals opener’s performances ahead of Qualifier 2. Notably, Parthiv’s comments came as Sooryavanshi continues a breakthrough IPL 2026 season, having scored 680 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 242.86.

The 15-year-old further strengthened his reputation with a blistering 29-ball 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped RR secure a place in Qualifier 2. Since then, debate around Sooryavanshi’s age has persisted. Earlier, his father publicly rejected all allegations of age fraud and after the game against SRH, even KKR power coach Andre Russell called for an end to the debate.

Parthiv also insisted that such speculation should stop and that the batter’s skill set is what deserves attention. He added that the only goal is to stop him from getting going again in Qualifier 2, which can take Gujarat out of the contest.

"The way he has been batting, it feels very good to see it. We should not be talking about his age. I think that’s something we need to put an end to. He’s been a phenomenal talent, just the way he has been playing, and it’s great to see him. From the opposition’s point of view, we just hope that he doesn’t get one tomorrow," said Parthiv in the pre-match press conference.

Parthiv not ready to share game plan vs Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi has also proven to be a major challenge for Gujarat Titans in past encounters. He has scored 168 runs in three matches against them at an average of 56, including an unbeaten 101 off 35 balls. As GT prepare for Qualifier 2, Parthiv acknowledged the threat posed by the RR opener but avoided revealing tactical plans.

"Sir, I am not a broadcaster and I am not sitting in the pre-show of Star Sports. So, I won’t be able to tell you what plans we have made. But, I am very happy with the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will try and get him out soon. Like everyone else, we also have our plans in place. We have seen the videos, like everyone else. Hopefully, we will be able to execute our plans." But, I won’t be able to tell what our plans are. You will get to know it on the ground," said Parthiv.

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