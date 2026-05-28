West Indies announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Hayley Matthews named captain

New Delhi:

Cricket West Indies announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Hayley Matthews set to captain the side. They will enter the competition aiming to reclaim the title they last won in 2016, which remains their only triumph in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Notably, West Indies will open their campaign against New Zealand on June 13 at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton before taking on Scotland at Headingley in Leeds on June 18. Their group-stage fixtures also include matches against Sri Lanka at the Bristol County Ground on June 21, hosts England at Lord’s on June 24, and Ireland on June 27 in Bristol.

Matthews will lead a squad featuring several experienced names, including Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor, who are expected to provide balance through batting, bowling and fielding contributions. Qiana Joseph is also likely to feature prominently in the top order. The middle-order unit includes Dottin, Taylor, Chinelle Henry and Jahzara Claxton, while Shemaine Campbelle has been entrusted with wicketkeeping duties.

"We know that in these conditions, strong powerplay batting and sustained scoring through the middle overs will be critical to winning games. Our analysis showed that when we score positively in the power play, particularly getting beyond that 45-run mark, we give ourselves a much stronger opportunity to control matches. Alternatively, with the ball, we need to restrict boundaries in the power play and throughout the innings," head coach Shane Deitz said.

Stacked bowling unit

The Caribbeans have opted for a squad packed with spin options. Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Mandy Mangru and Karishma Ramharack headline the slow-bowling department alongside Matthews and Zaida James. The pace attack, meanwhile, will include Chinelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Jahzara Claxton and Dottin.

The squad also carries considerable all-round depth, with Matthews, Dottin, Taylor, Henry, James and Claxton all capable of contributing in multiple roles. Head coach Shane Deitz said the squad selection was built around adapting to conditions expected in England.

"We've therefore selected a group with flexibility at the top of the order, players who can handle both pace and spin effectively, and importantly, batters capable of maintaining intent regardless of wickets lost, along with ensuring depth in the batting so we can continue attacking deep into the innings. We also wanted bowlers who can attack when necessary but also quickly shift into defensive modes and execute under pressure at every stage of the innings," he added.

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