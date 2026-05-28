Why is captain Harmanpreet Kaur not playing vs England in first T20I in Chelmsford?

Chelmsford:

India have rested captain Harmanpreet Kaur from the first T20I against England at the County Ground in Chelmsford. In her absence, Smriti Mandha is leading the side. The stand-in captain confirmed that Harmanpreet is perfectly fine and has just been handed a break ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, stating on June 12.

“She's resting today, no concerns at all. She'll be ready for the next match,” Smriti said after the toss.

In the meantime, England have won the toss and elected to bowl first. They are also without their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is ruled out of the three-match series with an injury. Charlie Dean, who has been handed the responsibility, revealed the reason behind bowling first, stating that the wicket looks proper and they want to take advantage of the new pitch.

“Going to have a bowl. Looks a good pitch. Hopefully, we can get a bit out of it while the sun's out. We're getting a bit closer. Also have a few things to figure out,” Dean said.

Nandani Sharma makes India debut

Nandani Sharma made her India debut against England in the first T20I. Playing for Delhi Capitals in the WPL, the 24-year-old claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches in the 2026 edition and following which, she has been on the national team radar. Now, with several key pacers, including Kashvee Gautam, ruled out with injury, Nandani finds a spot for herself. It’s a perfect opportunity for the youngster to prove her mettle and seal her spot in the playing XI.

India vs England playing XI:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean (c), Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

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