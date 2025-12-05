First player in history! Marnus Labuschagne achieves record-breaking feat in Brisbane Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne completed 1000 runs in day-night test matches, a feat that has never been achieved by any batter in history. Putting forth a resilient show in Brisbane, Labuschagne achieved the feat.

Brisbane:

Star Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has finally found his form after a string of setbacks for the national team in the longest format of the game. After 60 runs scored across the two innings in the first Test, Labuschagne has put in a resilient show in the first innings of the second Test as well.

It is worth noting that during his knock, Labuschagne became the first player in history to cross the 1000-run mark in day-night Test matches. Notably, before the clash in Gabba, Labuschagne had 958 runs to his name in day-night Test matches, more than any other batter in history.

Steve Smith sat in second place with 815 runs to his name in 14 matches, alongside Warner in third place with 753 runs in nine matches.

More to follow..