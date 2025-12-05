Joe Root equals Ian Botham's record at the Gabba after magnificent century in second Ashes Test Veteran England batter performed exceptionally well in the first innings of the second Ashes Test in the Gabba, scoring a century. Root equalled the record of Ian Botham, achieving a huge feat.

The opening day of the second Ashes 2025-26 Test belonged to veteran England batter Joe Root. Coming on the back of a subpar performance in the first Test, Root broke his century curse in Australia and scored his very first Test ton on Australian soil, scoring 138* runs in 206 deliveries.

Putting in an exceptional performance. Root went on to equal the record of former England cricketer Ian Botham for the highest Test score by an England player while playing in the Gabba. Both Root and Botham have amassed 138 runs to their name in the Gabba. Sir Alastair Cook has the most runs to his name at the venue, amassing 235* runs to his name back in 2010.

Putting in a brilliant showing on day 1, Root’s century, alongside Zak Crawley’s knock of 76 runs to open the innings, helped the visitors post a total of 334 runs in the first innings of the game.

Mitchell Starc runs the show in Brisbane as well

Australia’s veteran pacer Mitchell Starc was once again on fire in the second Test of the series. After showcasing his class in the first Test, Starc once again wreaked havoc on England’s batting attack, taking six wickets in the first innings to demolish the visitors.

In the 20 overs that Starc bowled, the veteran pacer conceded 75 runs to his name and took six wickets, helping Australia limit England to 334. Furthermore, as Australia came out to bat, they were dealt an early blow as Travis Head was sent packing on a score of 33 runs with Brydon Crase taking the first wicket. From there on out, Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald put in a good showing, propelling England to 130-1 by the end of the first session.

