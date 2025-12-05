3 records Joe Root created but Sachin Tendulkar couldn't in Test cricket Joe Root is the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket and is 2235 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's world record in this aspect. However, he has already created three records that Sachin couldn't during his illustrious career in Tests.

Can Joe Root break Sachin Tendulkar's world record of scoring the most runs in Test cricket? The debate has begun yet again after the 34-year-old finally ended the 12-year wait by scoring his first-ever Test century against Australia in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. However, Root has already scaled quite a few heights in the longest format of the game in his 160-match Test career. Here's the list of three records that Joe Root created in Tests but Sachin Tendulkar couldn't during his illustrious career:

1. Fifty-plus scores in most consecutive Tests

Consistency is key in Test cricket to have a successful career, and both Root and Tendulkar have shown it during their respective careers. Sachin smashed fifty-plus scores in 10 consecutive Tests during his time in the format. His streak started in December 2009 and ended in October 2010. However, Joe Root went a step forward to create the world record in this aspect, notching up fifty-plus scores in as many as 12 consecutive Test matches. He did so from October 2016 to August 2017.

2. Hundred in both innings of a Test match

Sachin Tendulkar scored a staggering 51 centuries in his Test career, but he could never score a hundred in each innings of a Test match. However, Root managed to achieve this special distinction in August 2024 at Lord's against Sri Lanka, scoring 143 and 103 runs in two innings.

3. Most catches in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar finished his Test career with only 115 catches in 200 matches in the format. Meanwhile, Root is already leading the list of players with the most catches in the history of Test cricket, having taken a stunning 213 catches in red-ball cricket for England. The record is unlikely to be broken any time soon.