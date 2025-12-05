Virat Kohli's sheer brilliance remains unmatched with record-breaking century feat, eyes historic record Virat Kohli has struck back-to-back ODI centuries for the 11th time, reinforcing his unmatched consistency and reigniting his vintage form. As India enter the series decider vs South Africa, the in-form batter now has a chance to script yet another historic milestone.

Visakhapatnam:

Remember the young Virat Kohli? The one who seemed to notch up a century every other match? That’s how it felt, at least. His consistency over the past decade was unbelievable, and now, at 37, he appears to have rediscovered that same form and fitness. With back-to-back hundreds against South Africa in the first two ODIs of the series, Kohli has once again reminded the world of his class. It also marks the 11th instance of him scoring consecutive ODI centuries, an achievement that sets him apart from every other cricketer.

He is miles ahead of anyone in the race, with AB de Villiers being second. The former South Africa captain has six back-to-back tons in the format, while Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, David Warner and Saeed Anwar stand third, with four each.

Most consecutive back-to-back tons

Player Most back-to-back tons in ODIs Virat Kohli 11 AB de Villiers 06 Babar Azam 04 Rohit Sharma 04 David Warner 04 Saeed Anwar 04

First time was nice, can Kohli do it twice?

Virat Kohli was the first Indian cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket. It’s now possible for him to become the first Indian cricketer to do it twice. In the 2018 series against West Indies, the former India captain smashed three consecutive tons, which was then repeated by Rohit Sharma in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He achieved the feat with centuries against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Kohli has the perfect opportunity to do that as the star batter is in remarkable form at the moment. He hasn’t put a foot wrong so far and the conditions in Visakhapatnam, where the third ODI vs South Africa will be played, will only help the batter as another batting-friendly pitch has been prepared.

The series in the meantime is tied 1-1 and the Men in Blue will be desparate to win the final ODI and seal the series. After a humiliating 2-0 Test series defeat, they can’t afford to suffer in the ODIs as well.