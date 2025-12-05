FIFA World Cup 2026 draws Live: When and where to watch the showpiece event in India? The stage is set for the draws for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the marquee event is slated to be held on December 5 in Washington, DC, and let us have a look at the live streaming and live broadcast details of the event.

Washington:

The stage is set for the draws of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The marquee event is slated to be held on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. It is worth noting that the upcoming World Cup will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 1 to July 19 in 2026. Interestingly, the 2026 World Cup will be the biggest in history, as it will feature a total of 48 teams.

Out of the 48 teams, 41 have already secured qualification to the event, and the final six teams will be determined through playoff matches in March next year. The 48 qualified teams will be divided into 12 groups of 4. The top nine seeds, including the USA, Canada, and Mexico, are in Pot 1 of the draw.

Notably, the previous World Cup in 2022 was won by Argentina when Lionel Messi and co. lifted the title in Qatar and realised their lifelong dream, and with the biggest edition of the tournament awaiting the fans, it could be interesting to see how the upcoming FIFA World Cup fares for the sides.

FIFA World Cup 2026 draws live streaming details:

When and where will the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draws will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and the event is slated to begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws live on TV?

It is worth noting that there will be no live broadcast available for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in India.

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 draws live online?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draws will be live streamed on the FIFA+ app and the social media handles of the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 pots:

Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany.

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia.

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, South Africa.

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Curacao, Ghana, Haiti, New Zealand, four European playoff winners, two intercontinental playoff winners.

