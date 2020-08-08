Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eyeing international return, Shakib Al Hasan to start training in September

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return to training at the BKSP facility in Savar from next month as he eyes his return to international cricket.

The left-handed all-rounder was banned from all forms of the game for two years for breaching Anti-corruption Code of the International Cricket Council (ICC), one year of that suspended, in October 2019. He can finally to return to the game in October 29 this year.

Shakib, who is currently in the United States with his family, plans to be in Dhaka at the end of August to get himself ready with a full-fledged training camp at his alma matter.

"Shakib will come to the BKSP next month where he will have coaches and trainers available," his mentor Nazmul Abedeen told ESPNcricinfo.

"We are functional as the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well. Shakib will have everything at his disposal," he added.

The 33-year-old has so far played 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20Is for Bangladesh in which he has scored 3862, 6323 and 1567 runs respectively. Besides, he has also picked up 210, 260 and 92 wickets respectively in the three formats.

