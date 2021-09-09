Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
England vs India: Doubts over fifth Test as ECB, BCCI meet

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs.

IANS IANS
London Published on: September 09, 2021 17:39 IST
The Indian cricket board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in a meeting to discuss the feasibility of hosting the fifth and final Test after one more member of the support staff reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

"The ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a meeting at the moment," confirmed a BCCI source to IANS on Thursday evening, the eve of the Test.

This comes days after members of the coaching staff -- head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar -- had tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent into isolation.

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs.

The third Test at Headingley was won by England by an innings.

