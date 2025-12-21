England skipper Ben Stokes left in despair after his side loses Ashes series within 11 days England skipper Ben Stokes took centre stage and talked about his side's loss in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. Despite missing out on the urn, Stokes opined that they have much to play for ahead of the next two matches.

Adelaide:

The Ashes 2025-26 has been retained by Australia, led by Pat Cummins. The Aussies put in an incredible performance against England, defeating them across the first three tests of the series and retaining the urn. It is worth noting that it only took 11 wickets for Australia to defeat England in the three Test matches.

The two sides locked horns at the Adelaide Oval for the third Test, and Australia managed to defeat the side after five days, retaining the Ashes after their successive win in the clash.

After the loss in Adelaide, a distraught Ben Stokes took centre stage and talked about his feelings after missing out on the Ashes. However, he claimed that there is a lot to play for still in the series.

"It obviously sucks. [It is] very disappointing. Knowing now that we can't achieve what we set out to do here is obviously incredibly disappointing now,” Ben Stokes said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We have still got two games to go in the series, there is still a hell of a lot to play for, for us as individuals, as a team ... we aren't going to turn around and kick the stumps over because we lost the series here because there's still so much more to play for - although we can't go back with the goal that we came out here to do,” he added.

Stokes reflected on what Australia did right in the series

Furthermore, Stokes reflected upon how Australia was able to execute everything to perfection, which is why they were able to defeat them across the first three tests of the series.

"It's quite simple for me, that Australia have been able to execute batting, bowling and fielding a lot more than us on a much more consistent basis. And those are three things that cricket is built around, its scoring runs, taking wickets and catching - they've outdone us on all three of those things. They've just been able to execute everything a lot better than us over a much more consistent period of time,” he added.

