Zimbabwe announce Richard Ngarava as new Test and ODI captain In a major development, Zimbabwe Cricket announced that fast bowler Richard Ngarava will be their new Test and ODI skipper. He will taking over in the role from Craig Ervine with Brian Bennett being announced as his deputy.

Zimbabwe Cricket took centre stage and announced pacer Richard Ngarava as their new Test and ODI captain. The 27-year-old left-arm seamer will be taking over in the role from Craig Ervine. It is worth noting that Ngarava took over in the role after Ervine stepped down, according to a media statement.

Interestingly, Brian Bennett has been named as the Ngarava’s deputy. Furthermore, in T20I cricket, Zimbabwe will be led by Sikandar Raza, as there has been no captaincy change in the shortest format.

It is also worth noting that the decision to name Ngarava as the new Test and ODI captain was made after the Zimbabwe board's fourth-quarter meeting in Harare. Being a lethal wicket-taker for Zimbabwe, Ngarave’s appointment as the new Test and ODI skipper could lead the side onto new heights.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani gives his take after the new appointments

With the announcement of Ngarava as the new captain, the chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, took centre stage and talked about the decision to name Ngarava as their new ODI and Test captain, with Brian Bennett being appointed as his deputy.

"Ngarava has shown remarkable growth as a player and leader over the years. He commands respect within the dressing room and has consistently delivered for Zimbabwe across all formats. We believe he is ready to lead the team into its next chapter,” Tavengwa Mukuhlani was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Craig Ervine led with professionalism, resilience and dignity during a challenging period. ZC is deeply grateful for his contribution to the team's stability and progress,” he added.

Furthermore, he also gave his take on the appointment of Brian Bennett as the deputy skipper. "Brian's appointment as vice-captain reflects our confidence in his cricketing intelligence, maturity and long-term leadership potential. He represents the future of Zimbabwean cricket,” he said.

