England name their 12 for first Ashes Test in Perth; both Jofra Archer, Mark Wood included England have named their 12 with less than 48 hours to go for the first Test against Australia in the upcoming five-match Ashes series, starting in Perth. England have given themselves the option to play all four seamers or have one spinner in the playing XI.

Perth:

England have named their 12 for the first Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday, November 19, with less than 48 hours to go for the first ball at the Perth Stadium. Led by Ben Stokes, England included all of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in the twelve, while leaving the final decision on the playing XI to be taken on the morning of the game, set to kick off on Friday, November 21.

England have a call to make with respect to the combination as to whether they want to go with four frontline seamers, in addition to skipper Ben Stokes, or have the spin of Bashir in place of one of the quicks. The prospect of both Jofra Archer and Mark Wood running in from either end does look exciting and that's what probably enticed the captain and the coach to name both in the 12, which meant that Josh Tongue, the leading wicket-taker for the side in the India series, missed out.

England's 12 for first Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood