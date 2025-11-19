BCCI provides update on Shubman Gill's injury ahead of 2nd Test, captain's participation still not confirmed Indian captain Shubman Gill had suffered a neck spasm on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. Subsequently, the 26-year-old was admitted to the hospital and was ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Test after batting for just three balls.

Kolkata:

Indian captain Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati with the rest of the Test contingent ahead of the second and final game against South Africa, however, his participation is still under a cloud as he is still recovering from the neck injury he sustained on the second day of the first Test in Kolkata. Gill was admitted to the hospital on Saturday (November 15) itself for further examination, before being discharged the next day. The BCCI confirmed that Gill is responding well to the medication, but a decision on his participation is yet to be taken.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day," a BCCI statement on Wednesday, November 19 read.

"Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," the BCCI further said.

Gill was ruled out for the remainder of the Kolkata Test after playing just three balls. The Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, had confirmed that Gill had woken up with some pain in the neck on Saturday and hence, wasn't feeling all that well when he came out to bat at the fall of KL Rahul's wicket on Day 2.

Rishabh Pant led the Indian team for the rest of the game and even though India missed Gill the batter in both innings, the hosts would rue fluffing the chance of chasing down 124 on a tricky Eden Gardens wicket and eventually folded for just 93 in the fourth innings.

While the suspense on Gill's participation remains, one of Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal might get a chance in the second Test in Guwahati, with Pant taking up the leadership duties. South Africa lead the series 1-0 and India will be desperate to level it in Guwahati, starting later this week.