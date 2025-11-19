Mushfiqur Rahim plays his 100th Test, becomes first Bangladesh player to achieve milestone Mushfiqur Rahim, the Bangladesh legend, became the first player from his country to get to the milestone of 100 Tests as he was named in his side's playing XI for the series decider against Ireland in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test.

Dhaka:

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim made his 100th appearance in Test cricket, the first to do so for Bangladesh, as he took the field in the second and final Test against Ireland in Dhaka on Wednesday, November 19. Rahim, who made his debut for Bangladesh back in 2005, has been a really long servant for Bangladesh across all formats and in particular in Tests, given how few matches the Asian side plays and it's a tribute to his longevity that the 38-year-old has been able to play the format for so long.

Most Test appearances for Bangladesh

100 - Mushfiqur Rahim*

75 - Mominul Haque*

71 - Shakib Al Hasan

70 - Tamim Iqbal

Several tributes and memorabilia were there in the offing for Rahim on the morning of the second Test, with former captain Habibul Bashar, Akram Khan, Bangladesh’s first-ever Test player, Md. Aminul Islam — BCB President and the first Bangladeshi Test centurion, and Nazmul Abedeen all presented to hand the crest and the specially anointed 100th Test cap to Mushfiqur, in the presence of his family.

Among the tributes leading up to the day, Habibul Bashar, who has played alongside Rahim for a long time, mentioned that the 38-year-old could witness this moment because of his passion. "I remember telling him about how Kumar Sangakkara gave up the gloves in Tests. I think initially he wasn't comfortable, but then adjusted quite well. He could also bat in the top four or five. It is down to his passion at the end of the day," Bashar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, another former Bangladesh captain and Rahim's current teammate and next on the list after the stumper with 75 Test appearances for his country, Mominul Haque mentioned that it is because of his discipline that he has been able to last this long.

"I think the biggest lesson that you can take from him is his lifestyle. You can have skills but you can only apply [them] as long as you have a disciplined lifestyle. I have never seen him eat more than he needs. Those who want to play for Bangladesh for a long time, they must look at him," he added.

As for the match, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first and Ireland bowled very well in the first session, reducing the hosts three down for 100.