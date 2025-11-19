NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score: Rain delays toss as players await some good news and hopefully some game New Zealand vs West Indies Live: The rain has delayed proceedings in Napier in the second ODI as the wait continues for the toss and hopefully, at least a shortened game. New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the series in Christchurch and will hope to seal it on Wednesday at McLean Park.

Napier:

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand and the West Indies played out a thrilling 270-game in the ODI series opener, with the hosts prevailing by seven runs in the contest. New Zealand's injury count kept piling on, with Daryl Mitchell, the most in-form batter for the Kiwis, being ruled out of the series. Despite missing a few of their first-choice players, New Zealand will start as favourites again, because of their terrific home record.

However, the steady rain in Napier hasn't allowed much action on Wednesday afternoon. It will be a stop-start day and everyone involved will hope for some cricket and a result at the end of the day. Follow live updates-