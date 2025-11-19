Shai Hope equals Virat Kohli's stunning ODI record with 66-ball century, now only behind Sachin Tendulkar Shai Hope led from the front for the West Indies in the second ODI against New Zealand to notch up his 19th century in the format. In the process, he also equalled Virat Kohli's stunning record in ODIs and has Sachin Tendulkar on his radar next.

Napier:

West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed a brilliant century off just 66 balls in the second ODI against New Zealand. He led from the front for the visitors at McLean Park in Napier when West Indies were reeling at 86/5 to help them post 247 runs in the 34-over per side clash. This turned out to be his first century in New Zealand and also equalled Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in the list of players with ODI tons in most countries.

New Zealand is the 10th country where Hope has scored a century in ODIs, while Gayle also did the same during his illustrious career. Kohli, still an active player in the 50-over format, has also notched up 51 centuries across 10 countries. Hope is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya, who scored ODI centuries in as many as 12 countries during their playing career.

Players with ODI centuries in most countries

Players (Country) Number of countries Sachin Tendulkar 12 Sanath Jayasuriya 12 Shai Hope 10 Virat Kohli 10 Chris Gayle 10

India - Shai Hope's favourite country in ODIs

Hope has played in 13 countries so far in his 147-match ODI career and he hasn't managed to cross the 100-run mark only in Australia, England and the UAE. Interestingly, he has played only three ODIs in Australia and two in the UAE. However, when it comes to England, his highest score is 96 in 17 matches and also scored five half-centuries so far. Moreover, his most centuries have expectedly come in the West Indies while away from home, India has been his favourite venue, having notched up three tons.

Shai Hope's centuries in countries

Country No. of centuries West Indies 5 India 3 Ireland 2 Zimbabwe 2 Bangladesh 2 Netherlands 1 Pakistan 1 South Africa 1 Sri Lanka 1 New Zealand 1*

As for the match, Shai Hope's belligerent knock has helped the West Indies post a daunting total of 247 runs as they look to level the three-match series against New Zealand. He remained not out on 109 off just 69 deliveries with 13 fours and four sixes while the next best score in the line-up was 22 from three batters - Ackeem Auguste, Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd.

