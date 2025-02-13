England legend analyses Virat Kohli’s dismissal in third ENG ODI, draws comparison with Joe Root

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Having missed the first ODI of the series against England, star India batter Virat Kohli made a comeback in the second game. However, much to the disappointment of his fans, Kohli failed to go big as he was sent packing to the pavilion for five runs.

Once again selected in the third ODI, Kohli this time managed to make a comeback and completed his half-century, amassing 52 runs in 55 deliveries. Looking set for a big knock, Kohli failed to convert his half-century into a ton as he was once again dismissed against Adil Rashid.

It is worth noting that Kohli fell to Rashid for the 11th time across formats. A leg spin delivery, which drew him forward, Kohli aimed at defending the ball, but an outside edge saw the ball land straight into Phil Salt's hands as the 36-year-old departed. Witnessing his dismissal, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen came forward and compared Kohli's technique to that of Joe Root. He opined that a player of Kohli's calibre should never be getting out like that.

"Look how far forward his bat is in front of his pad. This means he's got the length wrong, and he's too good a player to get out like that. He shouldn't be doing it. He shouldn't be giving Adil Rashid that chance to get his wicket. You watch Joe Root. He will never be overcommitted on the front foot like that. No way,” Kevin Pietersen told Star Sports.

"He shouldn't be getting out to that ball. He's a much better player than that. And he will be kicking himself. That ball is bowled slowly through the air. So he shouldn't have been over-committed on the front foot. He should have played back to it. He should have punched it into the offside, and he would still have been batting, and he probably would have gone on to get a big score. That's where you can see where the ball has made contact with the bat,” he added.