England docked 12 WTC points in another blow after Oval loss, here's the updated points table

New Delhi:

England have been dealt another blow following their loss to New Zealand in the second Test as they have been docked 12 World Test Championship points and have been hit with 50% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate during their Oval defeat. The Three Lions were hammered by the Blackcaps by 253 runs as Matt Henry tore apart the hosts' batting attack in both innings.

England's awful run in the ongoing WTC cycle continued as they have lost seven matches in their 12 outings, with just four wins to show for the Bazball-led side. They are already in the bottom three and have now been further hit with a reduction to the WTC points. England were found 12 overs short of the target once time allowances were taken into consideration during their Oval Test.

This saw England's WTC points being trimmed to 38 from 50, marking the second instance of the Three Lions losing points due to a slow over rate. They were hit with a two-point deduction for slow over rate during their win over India in the third Test in July 2025.

How does the WTC points table look like?

England's PCT has now dipped further from 34.72 to 26.39 following the 12-point deduction. They lost further ground to the sixth-placed India, who have a PCT of 48.15 in their nine matches. The Three Lions sit seventh with Pakistan way behind in eighth, with a PCT of 8.33. This hits their chances of qualifying for the final even more as they face an uphill task in breaking into the top two now.

Updated WTC points table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4. New Zealand 5 3 1 1 40 66.67 5. Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 12 4 7 1 38 26.39 8. Pakistan 4 1 3 0 4 8.33 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

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