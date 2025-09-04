ENG vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Lord's in London play for 2nd ODI? England and South Africa are set to face each other in the second ODI of the three-match series today at the iconic Lord's in London. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after decimating the Harry Brook-led side in the opening game.

The second ODI of the three-match series between England and South Africa will be played today at the iconic Lord's in London. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after a clinical display in the opening game where they thrashed England by seven wickets after skittling them for just 131 runs.

South Africa have a chance to register their first ODI series win in England since 1998 by winning the second ODI at the Home of Cricket. Temba Bavuma and his men have been in terrific form when it comes to the 50-over format as they won the three-match series against Australia away from home last month.

Meanwhile, England have struggled in this form in the past year or so. Jos Buttler stepped down from ODI captaincy after the Champions Trophy debacle, but Harry Brook, as captain, hasn't been able to change the team's fortunes yet. The team is under scrutiny after a poor batting display in the series opener, and a stark improvement is needed.

Lord's Pitch Report

Lord's has already hosted numerous matches this season across all formats, and the Hundred games have also witnessed spinners having a gala time in the middle. Overall, the venue has hosted 88 ODIs in history, with 43 of them being won by teams batting first. The average score batting first here is 231, but a score around 260 could be par. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat with spin expected to play a major role.

Lord's - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 88

Matches won batting first - 43

Matches won bowling first - 40

Average 1st innings score - 231

Highest total - 334/4

Lowest total - 85/10

Highest score chased - 326/8

Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Matthew Breetzke, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed

