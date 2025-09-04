Jannik Sinner breezes into US Open 2025 semi-finals with comfortable win against Lorenzo Musetti World number 1 Jannik Sinner put in an excellent performance against compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the US Open 2025 quarter-final, booking his berth in the last four of the tournament, he talked about his stellar performance after the game.

New York:

World number one Jannik Sinner has been in incredible form in the ongoing US Open 2025. With a straight-set victory in the first and second rounds of the tournament, Sinner dropped one set against Shapovalov in his third round but registered a comfortable win, winning the next three sets.

Furthermore, he defeated Bublik in the round of 16 and took on compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals of the competition. Continuing his red-hot form, Sinner registered a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 straight-sets win against Musetti to move into the US Open 2025 semi-finals.

The Italian superstar will be locking horns with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final of the tournament. Booking his berth in the last four, Sinner reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season for the first time in his career.

Sinner reflects on his win against Musetti

After the excellent performance, Jannik Sinner took centre stage and talked about his performance against his opponent. He revealed how big of an achievement it is for him to reach yet another Grand Slam final and laid out his plans for the upcoming matches.

“Finding myself again in the semis of a grand slam, it’s a great achievement, We try to prepare in the best possible way to be in this position. I really like playing best-of-five, I know my body a little bit better, so I’m very pleased to be here again,” Sinner said in the post-match press conference.

“Obviously, we know each other very well, We come from the same country, we have so many Italian players every time in the draw. It’s nice to play here, obviously, playing Davis Cup together and then stuff like this, but we have to take the friendship away for the match and then when we shake hands it’s everything fine. From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid, especially starting very well in the match,” he added.

