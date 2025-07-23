ENG vs IND Playing XI: Anshul Kamboj makes Test debut, India make three changes as England opt to bowl The fourth Test between England and India got underway today at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors are 1-2 down and need to win or draw to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to bowl as India handed debut to Anshul Kamboj. Here are playing XIs:

MANCHESTER:

India have handed a Test debut to Anshul Kamboj who was called up into the squad after Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh got ruled out due to injuries ahead of the fourth Test. As far as the toss is concerned, England have won it and opted to bowl first under cloudy skies at Old Trafford in Manchester. England had already named their playing XI with Liam Dawson returning to the line-up after eight years, while India have made three changes to their team from the Lord's Test.

India have left out Karun Nair from their playing XI after he couldn't convert any of the starts in the first three Tests. Sai Sudharsan has replaced him while the other two changes have been forced due to injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep. Shardul Thakur and Kamboj are part of the four-member pace bowling attack as the visitors have six bowling options. However, in testing conditions, their proper batters will have to show nerves of steel and play out the first session without much damage.

What did captains say at the toss?

"Decent overhead conditions for bowling. We've had a good break in between. Good chance for everyone to head back home and get the batteries recharged. Everyone left everything out on the field at Lord's. We've had three games go down to the final session, which says a lot about the quality of the teams. Typical Manchester wicket. Quite firm. Some grass," Ben Stokes said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill admitted that he was confused and felt that it was a good toss to lose for him. "I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense. Looks like a good surface. Nice and hard. There's some forecast around for the four-five days," he said.

Here are playing XIs for IND vs ENG fourth Test

India - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer