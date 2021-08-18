Joe Root rises to second spot in Test batting rankings; KL Rahul makes significant gain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

Joe Root's scintillating form in the ongoing five-match Test series against India has helped the England captain jump to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, standing only behind top-placed Kane Williamson.

Root scored an unbeaten 180 in the first innings of the Lord's Test against India that helped England take the lead before succumbing to a 151-run defeat to go 0-1 down in the series. Root was placed fifth in the rankings heading into the game before jumping three spots up the table.

For India, opener KL Rahul, the other centurion in the Lord's Test, who scored a superb 129, made a significant gain, jumping 19 spots to take the 37th spot. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, remains at the 5th position although the Indian skipper has lost 15 points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gained two slots to take the sixth position in the batsmen ranking following his scores of 30 and 55 in the nail-biting first Test against West Indies in Kingston. Faheem Ashraf and Fawad Alam also rose up to No.48 and 55 respectively

In the bowling list, veteran England pacer James Anderson, who became the oldest bowler in 60 years to pick a five-wicket haul in Tests, gained one spot to No.6. Meanwhile, Mark Wood and Mohammed Siraj also changed their spot, gaining 5 and 18 spots respectively. Wood is currently ranked 37th with Siraj a spot behind at 38.