ENG vs IND | India conquer the Oval, again; first Test win at the venue in 50 years | In Numbers

So the fairytale continues. The tour was deemed India's best chance to win in England and four Tests later, India have conquered the capital city, winning at Lord's last week, and now at the Oval. But the win on Monday has far more significance to Indian cricket fans, more than what the margin reflects. In 1971, Ajit Wadekar-led India had scripted the nation's first win in England, by four wickets at the Oval. 50 years hence, India have conquered the Oval again, this time defeating the English side by 157-runs.

England were very much in sight of victory, standing 291 runs away from what could have been a historic win for them, with 10 wickets in hand and the openers well set. But Jasprit Bumrah's astounding spell and Ravindra Jadeja's economical bowling coupled with able assistance from fellow bowlers - Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur - saw India embracing a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Here are all the stats from the 4th Test between England and India at the Oval

50 years and 13 days ago India had scripted their first win in England, at the Oval. India on Monday bagged their second, with a 157-run win. India now have two wins in 15 Test appearances at the venue. Australia have the most wins at the Oval among visiting teams with seven victories followed by West Indies (6) and Pakistan (5).

1986 was the last and only series where India had won two Tests in England. India had won the three-Test series 2-0.

3 wins for Virat Kohli as a captain in England which makes him take the top spot among Indians surpassing Kapil Dev (2)

6 wins for Kohli as an Indian captain in SENA countries as he extends his supremacy atop among Asian skippers with former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad standing second with 4 wins.